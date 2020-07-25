Ordella Berdine Downs
Ordella Berdine Downs

DOUGLAS—Ordella Berdine Downs, 87, died Wednesday, July 23, 2020, at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville with Pastor Roy Phillips of the Douglas Baptist Church in Douglas officiating.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
5:30PM-6:30PM
Gorman Funeral Homes
P.O. Box X 1147 Cheyenne St
Douglas, WY 82633
