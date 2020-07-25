Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DOUGLAS—Ordella Berdine Downs, 87, died Wednesday, July 23, 2020, at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville with Pastor Roy Phillips of the Douglas Baptist Church in Douglas officiating.