DOUGLAS—Ordella Berdine Downs, 87, died Wednesday, July 23, 2020, at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville with Pastor Roy Phillips of the Douglas Baptist Church in Douglas officiating.
Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel
Service information
Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
5:30PM-6:30PM
Gorman Funeral Homes
P.O. Box X 1147 Cheyenne St
Douglas, WY 82633
