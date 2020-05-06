POWELL - Orville Francis "Odie" McConahay, 94, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Powell Valley Care Center. Viewing will be held Friday, May 8, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, both at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell. Burial will be in the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper.