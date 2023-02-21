Oscar Alget Hall II, 73, passed away February 8, 2023 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO after a brief illness. He was born in Rawlins, Wyoming and attended school there, graduating from Rawlins High School. He worked as an iron worker, completing his apprenticeship at the Jim Bridger Power Plant in southwestern Wyoming. He was proud of working on the construction of Denver International Airport and Coors Field Baseball Stadium.

Oscar loved his family more than anything in the world. He was most at peace on his Harley in the mountains riding with the wind, or camping out under the stars. Oscar loved to drive around during snowstorms and help people stuck in the snow. He was a hero to his daughters and strangers alike. His relationship with God was central to his being and he loved to make people laugh. An avid outdoorsman with hunting stories spanning the decades, he lived by the motto, Live Free or Die Trying. There will never be another like Oscar and he will be deeply missed by all.