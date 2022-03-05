CASPER—Pamela J. Levin, our loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully February 28, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center with family by her side. She was 73 years old. Pamela was born in Martinez, California on January 14, 1949 to Billie Jean Miles and Lucille (Pease) Maida.

Pamela graduated from Willow Glen High School in San Jose, California in 1967. Pam will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Steven Levin. Pam and Steve were married on January 17, 1976 in San Francisco, California and resided in Casper until the time of her death.

Pam worked in the dental field her entire working life. She worked as a dental assistant for several years in San Jose. When Pam moved to Casper she worked for Dr. L.J. Williams as an assistant and in billing and insurance and later worked in the office of Dr. James Wetzel until her retirement in 2010.

When Pam wasn’t holding down the fort while Steve, a firefighter, was working, she could be found at one of the various sporting venues around town cheering on her kids, and in her later years, her grandchildren. She always prided herself on being their number one fan. Pam also loved to read fiction by Danielle Steele and James Patterson every evening before bed. If you were lucky, you received one of the many items she crocheted or painted. Pam always looked forward to the day after Memorial Day, as that signified the start of Pam’s flower planting season.

Pam is survived by her husband, Steve; children: sons, Jerod (Heather) Levin of Casper, WY, Aaron (Rachel) Levin of Jasper, IN, and daughter, Ashlie (Bill) Bohman of Casper, WY; grandchildren, Emerson and Cooper Levin, Jack, Anna and Grant Levin, and Mason and Lane Bohman; sister, Kimberly (John) Dattilo; brother, Dan Miles; nephews, Drew (Kasandra) Dattilo and Travis (Caitlin Matts) Dattilo; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Billie Jean Miles; mother, Lucille Maida; and step-father, Robert Maida.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, WY. A visitation and viewing will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Services will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blue Envelope Health Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Pam will be greatly missed and will remain forever in our hearts. Just as Pam taught her children and grandchildren, the way to win the day is to just keep sweet.

