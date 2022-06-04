Pamela Rae (Angle) Goertz

Pam Goertz, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Denver Hospice Center with her family by her side.

Pam was born on September 22, 1949, in Wheatland, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Dallas and Eunice (Burke) Angle. She graduated from Wheatland High School in 1968 and attended college which propelled her to a career as a legal secretary.

She is survived by her two sons,:Taylor (Janice) Goertz and Trevor Goertz; brother, Bill (Patty) Angle; and grandsons: Tanner, Jayden, Riley, Peyton, Nathan, and Noah.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at United Church of Christ in Wheatland with Interment at the Wheatland Cemetery.

Memorials to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org/donate in memory of Pam would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.