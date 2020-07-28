× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Patricia Ann Hick, 71, of Casper, WY, passed away on July 23, 2020. She was born in Englewood, CO on Dec. 19, 1948, the youngest of three children, to Goldie and James Massengale. She married Terrence J. Hick on September 2, 1972, bringing to the marriage her daughter, Angela.

Pat loved her job at Hilltop National Bank, working in the marketing department until her retirement in 2015.

She also spent relentless hours volunteering for Relay For Life as a team captain and chairperson. She also enjoyed belly dancing, gardening, reading, and most importantly spending time with family, especially her grandson, Christopher.

Pat is survived by her husband, Terrence of Casper, Wyoming; daughter ,Angela Goodman (Guy) of Casper, Wyoming; grandson, Christopher Hick of Casper, Wyoming; and the newest member, great-grandson, Alexander of Casper, Wyoming; brother, Robert Massengale (Joan) of Howard, Colorado; brother, Byron Massengale (Linda) of Surprise, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews; and of course her cats that she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at Bustard’s Funeral Home, followed by burial at Highland Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9:00am to 10:00am.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Patricia’s name.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Hick

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home

600 CY Avenue

600 CY Avenue

Casper, WY 82601

Highland Cemetery

4th and Conwell

4th and Conwell

Casper, Wyoming 82601