CASPER—Patricia Ann Hick, 71, of Casper, WY, passed away on July 23, 2020. She was born in Englewood, CO on Dec. 19, 1948, the youngest of three children, to Goldie and James Massengale. She married Terrence J. Hick on September 2, 1972, bringing to the marriage her daughter, Angela.
Pat loved her job at Hilltop National Bank, working in the marketing department until her retirement in 2015.
She also spent relentless hours volunteering for Relay For Life as a team captain and chairperson. She also enjoyed belly dancing, gardening, reading, and most importantly spending time with family, especially her grandson, Christopher.
Pat is survived by her husband, Terrence of Casper, Wyoming; daughter ,Angela Goodman (Guy) of Casper, Wyoming; grandson, Christopher Hick of Casper, Wyoming; and the newest member, great-grandson, Alexander of Casper, Wyoming; brother, Robert Massengale (Joan) of Howard, Colorado; brother, Byron Massengale (Linda) of Surprise, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews; and of course her cats that she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at Bustard’s Funeral Home, followed by burial at Highland Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9:00am to 10:00am.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Patricia’s name.
Service information
10:00AM
600 CY Avenue
Casper, WY 82601
11:00AM
4th and Conwell
Casper, Wyoming 82601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.