LOVELAND, Colo.— Patricia Idella Hayden was born in Greeley, Colorado on August 16, 1933 and passed away in Loveland, Colorado on August 13, 2021.

She was a beloved member of her family and community and will be dearly missed.

A potluck reception in her honor and remembrance will be held in Casper, Wyoming on October 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Amoco Park labyrinth. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Pinedale, Wyoming the weekend of July 16, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to hospice Tru Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80027, Paradise Valley Christian Church in Casper, WY or the Ahimsa Memorial Fund at www.ahimsamemorial.org/ to benefit future yoga students.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.thenaturalfuneral.com/patricia-idella-hayden/

