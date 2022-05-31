Patricia Jayne Morton

Patricia “Patty” Jayne Morton was born January 1, 1957 in Casper, Wyoming to Dan and Jayne Morton. She went to school in Casper, graduating from Natrona County High School in 1976. During her work career Patty worked as a CNA in multiple nursing homes and in home health care. She enjoyed being with family, going for walks, shopping and going to restaurants. She loved online tablet games, comic books, classic horror movies, WWE, dogs, and was very knowledgeable in history. Patty was one of a kind; loyal, giving, and always willing to help out. She always gave of herself.

Her biggest passion was her nieces and nephews. She took them to movies, Mini Mart for slurpies, and loved to embarrass them by yelling out the car window at people. She brought a lot of joy and laughter to the table with her unique wit and humor. One could only be so blessed to have an Aunt Patty.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Dan and Jayne Morton and her brother, Danny Morton.

She is survived by her siblings: Jack and Connie Morton of Edmond, OK, Jill and Flip Cooper of Casper, WY, Leslie and Mark Hall of Kenai, AK, her twin brother, Mike and Conception Morton of Boulder, CO; her uncles: Sonny (Kim) Morton and Max Morton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Liberty Baptist Church located at 1203 S. Oak St. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.