CASPER—Patricia Jayne “Patty” Morton, 65, of Casper, WY unexpectedly passed away January 9, 2022. Patricia was born January 1, 1957, in Casper and was a lifelong resident.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Dan C. and Jayne Morton; and brother, Dan C. Morton, II.

Patricia is survived by her siblings, Jack and Connie Morton of Edmond, OK, Jill and Flip Cooper of Casper, WY, Leslie and Mark Hall of Kenai, AK, and Mike and Conception Morton of Boulder, CO; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.