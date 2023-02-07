Patricia Jean Dalton (nee Miskimins), was born near LaGrange, Wyoming, on March 4, 1938, to Robert and Chattie Sweaney Miskimins. She passed away in Torrington, Wyoming, on February 5, 2023.

Jean was born into a prodigious family that had deep roots in Wyoming—one of ten siblings, the Western life anchored their shared heritage. A prolific recordkeeper her whole life, she was determined to document the legacy she cherished, including filling journals, annotating maps, taking photos and maintaining records. Jean’s love of place was most clearly evident in her oil paintings. Prolific and talented, she favored recreating scenes of Western life. She frequently showed her paintings at local fairs, Frontier Days, and Western Art shows, often winning blue ribbons for her efforts.

Jean graduated from Wheatland High School in 1956. Throughout her life, she felt called toward civic responsibilities and was generous to a fault. She volunteered in many capacities, including delivering for Meals on Wheels, acting as scorekeeper and treasurer for local baseball clubs, and holding various positions supporting the Goshen County Fair. Jean also worked for the Goshen County School District as a librarian for many years.

Jean enjoyed raising a rollicking houseful of 6 kids: Russell, Kevin, Kelly, John, Dan, Jason, as well as a wide array of animals. Jean and husband Gary Dalton were married for over five decades, and Gary was her steady copilot throughout their lives together. Traveling was a shared passion, which often meant toting several grandkids along for languid summer road trips traversing the US. She was proud to have visited all 50 states. She loved diner breakfasts, country music, historic places, Western art and culture, and Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys football.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Russell Lauck and Dan Dalton; and brothers: Dick, Mel, Tom, Bill and John.

She is survived by her children: Kevin Lauck, Kelly Lauck, John Dalton and Jason Dalton; brother, Larry and sisters: Phyllis Black, Katie Gregory, and Lois Patterson; grandchildren: Shahnnen, Tyler, Ryan, Brittney, Deanna, Lindsay, and Aiden; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jean wanted her cremated ashes to be spread near her family homestead close to Bear Mountain, near LaGrange, in southeast Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local Humane Society in memory of Jean, who was known to have a soft heart for all the neighborhood strays.