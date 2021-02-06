Patricia Jo Nagel

Travel and adventure were central to Pat’s life. In 1999, she received a prestigious Japan Society Fellowship and spent several months in Japan studying juvenile justice issues. Pat served as crew on a boat delivery trip from New York, through the Panama Canal, to Decatur Island in the San Juan Islands, Washington, where she spent many summers with Bob, her daughters, and grandchildren. In New Zealand, she met the challenge of the Milford track and tackled the Tongariro Crossing with her brother Mike, and enjoyed traveling in Europe and Asia. Pat and Bob spent parts of recent years at their home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where she continued her painting and gardening. An avid reader who loved sharing book recommendations, she will be missed by her book clubs in Mexico and Casper, and by her many friends.

Pat was a passionate cook with a gift for hospitality, and family, friends, and neighbors enjoyed everything from formal parties to casual get-togethers at her historic home. She loved gardening and was often seen planting bulbs around town with the Bulb Society and tending the plants in her own beautiful garden. Her Little Free Library outside her house was the first in Casper. Pat’s accomplishments were many, but none was more important than her relationships with her husband, girls, and grandchildren. As she looked back on her life, she said her times with her girls were the most important to her. Her daughters and grandchildren were privileged to grow up surrounded by the love she had with Bob. That beautiful marriage provided a strong foundation for passing on her values of caring for others, kindness, and curiosity about the world. She left the world a better place, and she will be dearly missed by her family.