CASPER—Patricia Louise Logan, 82 of Casper Wyoming passed away at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions on May 28, 2023 after a long and fulfilling life.

Pat was born on July 11, 1940 to John and Blanche Beckius in David City, Nebraska. Following graduation from Saint Joseph’s High School in York, NE in 1958, she went on to study at the University of Nebraska. In addition to her studies, she worked at the University Dental School where she met and fell in love with John Logan in 1962. The couple married in 1963 and went on to have three children, Eric, Christine, and Amy.

Her career included flying nationwide as a flight attendant for American Airlines based in Boston. In 1965 Pat moved with her husband to Casper, Wyoming where they built a burgeoning dental practice. She was an invaluable part of the business for 54 years by helping with strategy, accounting, financing, and modernizing operations with her computer skills and programming knowledge.

Pat was a strong wife and beloved mother who was always grateful for the wonderful life she and husband created for their family. She perpetually had a sunny and positive outlook on life and made friends wherever she went. This charismatic trait earned her the nickname of “Sally Social” among friends and family.

Although she would extend a helping hand and kind word to friends and strangers alike, she was a fierce competitor. Whether it was on the tennis court, golf course, or at the bridge table, her athletic prowess, quick wittedness, and mental focus most often meant that she prevailed as the winner, which she much preferred. Pat was practical, creative, and talented and taught herself how to become a master seamstress-making clothing for her children when they were young and later utilizing those skills to become an inspired artist as a quilter.

Pat loved to travel, and in her later years she and John explored extensively across the globe.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; son, Eric Logan and daughter-in-law, Tracy Logan and their children: Isabel and Olivia; her daughter, Christine Logan and her granddaughter, Cameron; her daughter, Amy Lane and son-in-law, Steve Lane and their children: Ian and Morgan; her brother, Jack Rohs, nieces and nephews: John and Todd Rohs, Matt and Susan Beckius. Pat is preceded in death by her brother, Don Beckius.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to any of the following organizations Pat was passionate about: Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Nicolaysen Art Museum, and the Wyoming Symphony.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 24 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from 2:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.