CASPER - Patricia Lynn “Patty” (Nelson) Johnson was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandma, aunt, and friend. She passed peacefully on January 12, 2021, at the age of 62.

Patty is survived by her fiancé, Rolland Juarez; children, Christopher (Caleigh) Johnson, Zabrina (Doug) Johnson, and Andrew Johnson; stepchildren, Cody (Chris) Durham, Leah (Kyle) Juarez, Justin (Emily) Juarez, and Abby Juarez; grandchildren, Ryan and Hayleigh Johnson, and Daron, Rayden, and Sorin McMillian; sister, Katherine (Doug) Holt; brothers, Mark Nelson and Steve (Jan) Nelson; brother-in-law, Randall Roper; and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Patty is preceded in death by her father, Earling H. Neslon; mother, Doris L. Nelson; sister, Rita A. Roper; niece, Tamera D. Trimble; great niece, Kellie Walbridge; and many aunts and uncles.

Please join us in celebrating Patty's life. Services will be held on May 15, 2021 at 10:00am at Highland Park Community Church in Casper, Wyoming.