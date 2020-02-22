Patricia M. "Pat" Johnson

CASPER—Pat Johnson, long-time Casper resident, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at Casper Mountain Care Center in Casper. Her celebration of life will be announced later for this summer.
Pat was born March 18, 1932 in Orlando, Florida to Ralph C. and Mary (Mitzel) Morrow. Her childhood was spent in Florida, Norfolk, Virginia, and Silver Spring, Maryland. She attended the University of Maryland where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and then worked for the Prudential Insurance Company.
Pat married Eldred D. Johnson in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 12, 1955. They lived in Carrollton, Ohio until moving to Albuquerque, NM in February 1956 where Eldred received his Master’s degree from the University of New Mexico. They moved to Casper in 1957.
Pat worked for the Natrona County School District as a school secretary for 28 years, first at Evansville Elementary then at Sagewood Elementary. She retired in 1997.
Known for baking “goodies” to share with friends and co-workers, Pat also tested new recipes on her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Chapter O, Meals on Wheels, and Friends of the Library. She enjoyed reading, cooking, bridge, creating photo albums and traveling with her family. After retiring she enjoyed travelling across the country with her husband in their beloved Nash trailer. She treasured her family, friends, and especially looked forward to visits from her granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Bovie (Steve) of Casper, WY; son, Dr. James Johnson (Leah) and granddaughter, Elizabeth Johnson of Pullman, WA; granddaughter, Samantha Johnson (Steven Williams) of New Orleans, LA; and nephew, Charles Arundell, of Sarasota, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mary; her older sister, Mary Irvona “Bonnie” Lowe; and her husband, Eldred.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice
