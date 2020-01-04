CASPER – Patricia (Pat) Gill Dail Woods passed away January 1, 2020 from complication of Alzheimer’s. She was born in Perry, FL on December 31, 1928 to Livingston Gill Dail and Mabel Eason Calhoun Dail.
She served in the Air Force before returning to Perry to marry and raise a large family. She was the long-time office manager for Perry Grocery before moving to Oregon in 1969 with her two young daughters to begin a new adventure.
You have free articles remaining.
While raising her family, she served as a Welcome Wagon representative and stage mother extraordinaire. She was a lover of parties, jazz music, dancing and was a fabulous hostess, spreading her Southern Charm from coast to coast. Her gift of gathering lifelong friends was unsurpassed. In her spare time, she was a ravenous reader and savvy investor. After the death of her husband, Dick, in 1993, she joined the Board of the Juan de Fuca Jazz Festival serving with them for many years, before moving to Seattle to be near her daughter Dail. In 2018, she moved to Casper, WY to be near her daughter Trisha.
She is survived by her daughters, Trisha (Casey) Nix, of Casper, WY and Dail (Len) Bodziony of Seattle, WA; sisters, Meridy Robertson, Karen Ezell, and Raven Wagoner; brothers, Paul Dail and Terry Dail; six grandchildren, Cody Nix, Shea Williams, Jamie Williams, Josh Williams, Kelly Lundy and Cindy Hough; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Woods; and her sons, Joe Williams and Jim Williams.
Thank you to the staff of Mountain Plaza Assisted Living who loved our mother as family the last year of her life. At her request, no services will be held. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wyoming Dementia Care or your local Hospice.