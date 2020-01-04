Patricia (Pat) Gill Dail Woods

She served in the Air Force before returning to Perry to marry and raise a large family. She was the long-time office manager for Perry Grocery before moving to Oregon in 1969 with her two young daughters to begin a new adventure.

While raising her family, she served as a Welcome Wagon representative and stage mother extraordinaire. She was a lover of parties, jazz music, dancing and was a fabulous hostess, spreading her Southern Charm from coast to coast. Her gift of gathering lifelong friends was unsurpassed. In her spare time, she was a ravenous reader and savvy investor. After the death of her husband, Dick, in 1993, she joined the Board of the Juan de Fuca Jazz Festival serving with them for many years, before moving to Seattle to be near her daughter Dail. In 2018, she moved to Casper, WY to be near her daughter Trisha.