Patricia was born on December 10, 1930, in Lovell, Wyoming. Patricia met her husband, Jerry Wellman, while teaching 3rd grade in Guernsey Wyoming. They were married on June 14, 1952, and were sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Idaho Falls Temple on August 17, 1955. Patricia was by her husband’s side when he passed away and Patricia’s daughter, Cynthia was by her side when she joined Jerry. Her last breath on earth was quickly followed by her first breath on returning to heaven. We can hear our Savior saying: “Welcome home. Well done my good and faithful daughter.”