LOVELL — Patricia Wellman, 92, passed away peacefully in her home in Lovell, Wyoming on August 25, 2023, with her daughter, Cynthia at her side.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Soderstrom; sons: Jerry E. Wellman and Thomas Wellman; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and her devoted sister, Kathryn Bischoff.
Her eternal sweetheart and husband, Jerry F. Wellman; brother, Thomas Adams Jr.; sisters: Gloria Robison and Adele Swift and parents: Thomas Adams and Lucy Houston Adams preceded her in death.
Patricia was born on December 10, 1930, in Lovell, Wyoming. Patricia met her husband, Jerry Wellman, while teaching 3rd grade in Guernsey Wyoming. They were married on June 14, 1952, and were sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Idaho Falls Temple on August 17, 1955. Patricia was by her husband’s side when he passed away and Patricia’s daughter, Cynthia was by her side when she joined Jerry. Her last breath on earth was quickly followed by her first breath on returning to heaven. We can hear our Savior saying: “Welcome home. Well done my good and faithful daughter.”
Graveside services were held on September 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lovell Cemetery. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved sweetheart and husband.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Lovell, Wyoming Library at Lovell Library, 300 Oregon Ave., Lovell, WY 82431. Thank you.