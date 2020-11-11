Patrick "Pat" Freiberg

CASPER – Pat passed away November 5, 2020. He was born August 5, 1932 in New Underwood, SD to Joe and Anna Freiberg. He grew up in western South Dakota near the Cheyenne River. He attended St. Martin’s Academy in Sturgis, SD and South Dakota State Agriculture High School, graduating in 1950. He went on to Black Hills Teachers College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

He was drafted into the US Army in 1954 serving in the Alaskan Command. After discharge in July 1956, he began his career in education in Lusk, Wyoming.

In June 1957 he married Ferne Horton in Sturgis, SD and moved to Casper, WY. He received his Masters’ Degree from Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley, CO and served as Guidance Counselor at NCHS. During the summers he kept busy in the construction world and built several homes in the Casper area. After 31 years in the Natrona County School District, he retired and became an insurance agent with New York Life Insurance. He spent many years enjoying the insurance industry.