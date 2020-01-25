Patrick Ryan “Pat” Evans

CASPER—Pat was born January 17th, 1936 in Baggs, Wyoming, to William Thomas and Jessie Ryan Evans. William passed away when Pat was five. Youngest of six, Pat was raised on the family ranch by his mother and brother Joe.

While in school, Pat started working for the Cow Creek Sheep Company. He graduated from Baggs High School (1954) and began work in the oil field, a career spanning 60 years and 7 countries.

January 20, 1956, he married Gail Wilson in Craig, Colorado, leaving that day for West Texas. The family moved with the rigs: They had four children; son Scott and, daughters Holly, Kimberly, and Patricia. Finally settling in Casper, Pat built their home in Dempsey Acres.

Pat worked at Dialog for 20 years. Later working for Acme, Homco, Oilfield Rental, and Weatherford in Columbia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, and the Arctic Circle. He loved his work, reluctantly retiring three times. Gail and Pat visited Kenya, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, Cyprus, Israel, and Europe.

Pat loved the mountains and hunting with everyone. He enjoyed everything with a motor and had no time for things without. He could make anything: jewelry and gun barrels included.