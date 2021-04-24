CASPER—Patsy Ruth Knobel, 89, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born on March 12, 1932 in Casper to Silas and Eunice Jones. She graduated in 1950 from Natrona County High School. Pat married her high school sweet heart C.R “Dick” Knobel in 1949. Together they had two children, Pam and Kathy.

Pat and Dick were very involved Republican politics. They were Wyoming Delegates to the 1964 Republican Convention in San Francisco.

Patsy was an avid reader, liked to knit, and spend time working with her plants in the greenhouse. Dick and Pat logged many miles traveling and camping with their grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick Knobel; and her brother, Tom Jones.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Larry) Harrington of Casper and Kathy Cole of Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Carli (Jason) Allen of Ft. Worth, TX and Michael (Bethany) Harrington of Bend, OR; and great-grandchildren, Layton Allen, Madoc Allen, Cade Harrington, Colton Harrington, Callie Harrington, and Cael Harrington.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Hope Lutheran School in Pat’s name.

To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.