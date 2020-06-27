× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Arthur Schueler

UVALDE, Tex. - Friends, Family and Classmates of Paul Arthur Schueler Wyoming Class of ‘54'. I am saddened to pass on the news of the loss of Paul who was residing in Uvalde, Texas on May 31, 2020 at the age of 94. Paul was Born February 28, 1926 in Wood River, Illinois to August Schueler and Johanna Louise Caroline (Wille) Schueler.

Paul received his Bachelors of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1954 which lead to his career in Oil Exploration.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman and returned to Wyoming often with his sons to go fishing and hunting. Who else would be helping their son to bone out a moose in the wilds of Alaska 15 miles from the nearest road with a snowstorm blowing in at the age of 70? Paul had a unique sense of humor and wit, often challenging one to think and a memory that an Elephant would be jealous of.