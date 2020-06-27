Paul Arthur Schueler
UVALDE, Tex. - Friends, Family and Classmates of Paul Arthur Schueler Wyoming Class of ‘54'. I am saddened to pass on the news of the loss of Paul who was residing in Uvalde, Texas on May 31, 2020 at the age of 94. Paul was Born February 28, 1926 in Wood River, Illinois to August Schueler and Johanna Louise Caroline (Wille) Schueler.
Paul received his Bachelors of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1954 which lead to his career in Oil Exploration.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman and returned to Wyoming often with his sons to go fishing and hunting. Who else would be helping their son to bone out a moose in the wilds of Alaska 15 miles from the nearest road with a snowstorm blowing in at the age of 70? Paul had a unique sense of humor and wit, often challenging one to think and a memory that an Elephant would be jealous of.
Paul is survived by his wife, Freda Knippa Schueler of Uvalde TX; his sons, Karl Schueler and wife Geneva of Laramie WY and Christopher Paul Schueler and longtime girlfriend Barbara Burger of Houston TX; step-sons, Louis Truett and wife Laura of Spicewood TX and Lawrence Truett and wife Tara of Cypress TX; step-daughters, Gina Farmer and husband Russel of Houston TX and Jean Fields of Livingston TX; brothers, Irvin Schueler and his wife Margret of Houston TX and Leo Schueler and wife Patricia of Buffalo WY; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy Viola Lynch Schueler; sister, Ella Roark; and brother, Theodore Schueler.
Paul Arthur Schueler was a Truly Remarkable Husband, Dad and Friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
