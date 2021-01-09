Paul Daniel Amadio

CASPER—On Friday, January 1, 2021, Paul Daniel Amadio, loving father and grandfather, came to the end of his long battle, comfortably passing away at the age of 61.

Born October 29, 1959 in Casper, WY to Charles J. and Hazel P. Amadio, he was the youngest of four children. After graduating from Natrona County High School, he followed his father into a career with the Casper College Maintenance Department. Over his 31 years at Casper College, he made many friends and helped countless students. On October 18, 1981, he married Tracy Lynn White. They raised a son, Ryan, and a daughter, Rachel.

Paul’s favorite thing was fishing and hunting with his family. He was so proud of the day he took his first granddaughter fishing for her first time. He also enjoyed taking meticulous care of his yard, the “King” Elvis Presley, and had a borderline obsession with championship rings.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Chuck and Dennis.

He is survived by his children, Ryan and Rachel; his sister, LouAnn; his three grandchildren, Mia, Paxton, and Bristann; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.