Paul Daniel Pedry

In the fall of 2000 Paul traveled to Austria, enrolled in the graduate program of the John Paul II Institute on Marriage and Family. After only one semester Paul was forced to return home for medical reasons. From the time he was young his dream was to be a priest. However, God had other plans for Paul. Each time he would apply for entrance into a seminary he would have a manic episode and be turned away because of his erratic behavior. Paul tried twice to complete the nursing program at Casper College, only to drop out, again because of his mental health.

From a worldly perspective, Paul’s life appeared to be a failure. But it was not so. His compassion, empathy and gentleness were life-long virtues that won him many friends especially during his years working as a Certified Nursing Assistance at Poplar Living Center and Shepherd of the Valley Care Center. Paul always tried to carry his weight. While attending college he worked summers for Hedquist Construction. He worked for the City of Casper Street Department and for a cleaning and lawn service in town. Paul worked at SAM’s Club in Casper in the three years before his disappearance.

Paul was a member of the Newman Center at Casper College until he aged out. He was a member of Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Fatima Church and the Schola Cantorum Choir at St. Patrick’s Church.