CASPER — Paul J. Graff, 78, of Casper, WY. was born in Lyons, NE on December 10, 1944 to Orin and Dolores Graff and passed away on March 2, 2023. He grew up in Stuart and Atkinson, NE and Forreston, IL where his father pastored Presbyterian churches. In 1963, he graduated from Forreston High School, then attended Highland Community College at Freeport, IL.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 and served with the 82nd and 173rd airborne units. During his time in Vietnam, Paul was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with “v” for valor for battlefield actions.

On August 24, 1968, he married Lois DeVries.

Utilizing the G.I. Bill, he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in geology from Northern Illinois University and later continued his education at the University of Wyoming to earn a Ph.D. in geology. Paul established his geological consulting firm, Research Associates of Wyoming, in 1979 and felt privileged to “look at rocks” throughout the western U.S., Taiwan, and Chile. While working in Alaska, he was a member of the group who discovered the Donlin Creek gold deposit and received the Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery award in 2009.

Paul was a member of the Wyoming Geological Association and Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Session and enjoyed working on the church’s property.

Being a runner and relishing a physical challenge, in 2013 Paul made a parachute jump from a plane that had dropped troops on Normandy; he considered this a hallowed experience. Paul was creative and imaginative, using these traits to design and construct remodeling projects, write humorous poetry, and compose the family Christmas letter. He treasured his friendships and truly appreciated the talents and personalities of others.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Graff, and a niece.

Survivors included his wife, Lois; a daughter, Jill Graff of Douglas, WY; three sons, Mark (Cheryl) and Greg (Heidi) both of Casper, WY, and Eric (Josie Heath) of Boise, ID; one grandson, Jason. He is also survived by his siblings: David (Cheryl) Graff of Baileyville, IL; Deborah (Gary) Kilian of Lincoln, NE; Elizabeth (Sam) Shotts of Highland Village, TX; Steve (Ann) Graff and Philip Graff both of Sedalia, MO. Other survivors include his father-in-law and brother-in-law, Lloyd and Larry DeVries of Shannon, IL, as well as 16 nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 4600 S. Poplar in Casper, WY. A memorial fund has been established.

