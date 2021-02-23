CASPER—Paul James “Jim” Decker, Jr. passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 after an extended battle with progressive supranuclear ophthalmoplegia. Jim was 82.

Jim was born September 29, 1938, in Powell, Wyoming to Paul and Marjorie Decker who farmed in the Powell Valley. He graduated from Powell High School in 1957 and married Janet Loomis on December 29, 1957. After their marriage, Jim and Janet moved to Heart Mountain where they farmed and began their family. Jim attended Northwest College during the early years of their marriage.

After farming a few years, Jim and Janet decided to seek other opportunities in life. After briefly considering an opportunity to move to Australia to raise sheep, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business. Jim’s career encompassed a short time working for Great Western Sugar in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana before he went to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. During the time he worked for the Department of Agriculture, he spent a number of years at the national office in Washington, D.C. and obtained a masters’ degree in Economics from American University. In 1988, Jim and Janet moved to Casper where he continued to work for the Department of Agriculture until retirement in 2001. After retirement, they moved to Powell and then back to Casper in 2015.