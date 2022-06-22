Paul Lowham passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming following a brief illness. A fourth generation of Wyoming native, Paul was raised in Evanston, Wyoming where his family owned the Lowham Ranch. Paul’s first home was a sheep wagon which served as his family’s temporary home while his father and mother managed the CL Bar Ranch outside of Cora. Paul attended high school in Evanston and served as Senior Class President before attending Colorado State University and then the University of Wyoming where he earned degrees in Agriculture and Business.

At the University of Wyoming, Paul met his wife, Judy Scott, and they were married in 1961 at a private ceremony on the bride’s family ranch near Douglas. Paul begin his early business career working at several western banks including Bank of America and First National Bank of Rawlins. In later years, he would serve on the Board of Directors of the Wyoming National Bank in Casper.

Deciding a career in real estate was more to his taste, Paul joined Barnard Realty in 1968 and focused his attention on the sale of ranches throughout the state of Wyoming. He later formed his own brokerage firm, Lowham Associates, and became the leading ranch broker in the Rocky Mountains in the 1970’s and 80’s. During his brokerage career, Paul was responsible of the sale of virtually every major ranch on the state of Wyoming including the 3-T Ranch, the Sullivan Ranch, the Polo Ranch and the Trail Creek Ranch, among others. During this time, Paul and his business partners acquired and operated a number of significant ranch properties including the Lake Ranch in Hulett, the Sierra Madre Ranch in Saratoga, and the Crazy Woman Ranch in Buffalo. Paul and his brother, Hugh, have also continued to own and operate the Lowham Ranch in Evanston, earning numerous recognitions for their successful efforts to improve the water and wildlife resources on the ranch.

Paul also had a successful career in real estate development. In the 1970’s, Paul joined Bill and Bob Barnard to form Barnard & Lowham which developed a number of residential, commercial, and industrial properties including the Westgate Park developments and the Vista West communities in Casper. To service these communities, Paul formed the Vista West Water Company which continues to provide water to these communities today.

In 1978, Paul and his partners purchased the 4,000 acre Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne from the Neilson Family. In the decades that followed, Paul developed the highly acclaimed communities of HR Ranch, Archer Ranch, and most recently, JL Ranch, named after his wife, Judy. In 1989, Paul handled the sale of the Brown Ranch in Jackson Hole. Paul and his family then joined as partners the in the development of the communities of Indian Springs Ranch and Indian Trails. Paul and his wife built their own home at Indian Springs Ranch where they resided until his wife passed away in 2004.

Paul was not only a remarkable business leader, but he was a devoted father and grandfather. His children and his grandchildren were a central focus of his life, particularly in later years. He enjoyed countless game nights next to the fire with his grandchildren, and he delighted in sharing stories of his Wyoming heritage with them and encouraging them to keep Western values as a central part of their lives.

Paul is survived by his Significant Other, Barbara Hauge, of Jackson Hole; his son, Mark, of McLean, Virginia; his daughter, Deborah, of West Palm Beach, Florida and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Hugh, of Lander.

An informal celebration will be held at the Lowham Residence in Jackson Hole on July 5, 2022. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lowham Fund at The University of Wyoming.