CASPER — Paul W. Stafford, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. April 3, 2022 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel in Casper. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper. Fr. Gary Ruzicka will be the Celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wyoming Memorial Gardens.