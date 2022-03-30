 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul W. Stafford

  • 0
Paul W. Stafford

CASPER — Paul W. Stafford, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. April 3, 2022 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel in Casper. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper. Fr. Gary Ruzicka will be the Celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wyoming Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media may impact girls' mental health earlier than boys'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News