Paula Ann Armold

In 2016, Paula made her final move to Lewisville, Tex. Here she would be close to her daughter, Stephanie, and her parents. Retired now, she spent her time with her daughter, pursuing their many shared interests and continued her spiritual journey, becoming a member of The Centers for Spiritual Living in Dallas. A dedicated member of the church, she took on the role of team lead for the Center’s Sacred Space Team and in August of 2020, became a licensed practitioner of Religious Science.

Paula was a red-haired beauty, with her signature red fingernails and eyelashes. She moved through her life with style, sophistication and grace. She had an eye and passion for design and brought beauty to all her surroundings. She was a masterful gardener and her talents produced beautiful blooms and plants of all varieties. As a graduate of floral design school, she found a way to marry these two passions. Antiquing was a favorite pastime, and her homes were filled with found treasures. She loved old Hollywood glamour and getting dressed to the nines. She had a vivacious personality and a wonderful sarcastic wit. She was special, unique and colorful. She kept an immaculate home and ironed everything. She could outlast and out-shop anyone. She enjoyed going to the movies, great TV shows, music and dancing. She cherished her friendships, many of which were decades old. A caring and sensitive soul, she was quick to lend an empathic ear or pen a letter of love and support to those in need. Above all, she was a fiercely loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.