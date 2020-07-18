× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANDER—Paula Mae (Lotz) Merryman, 95, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in her home in Lander surrounded by her beloved family.

Paula was born on January 18, 1925 to Paul and Leona Lotz in Grace, Idaho. Her father worked for Utah Power and Light and she spent her childhood at power plants in Soda Springs, Idaho and Provo, Utah. After graduating High School, Paula worked at Geneva Steel in their office.

In 1948, she met William “Bill” Merryman. They were married on May 24, 1950 in Provo, Utah. While living in Provo, they had four children.

In 1962, they moved to Lander. Paula worked in the Fremont County Treasurer’s Office for 26 years. She had the distinction of being the first female Treasurer in Fremont County. She retired from that position in October 1992.

Paula was a 77-year member of The Order of Eastern Star, was a Past Worthy Grand Matron of Wyoming and served as Guardian of Job’s Daughters, Bethel 17. She was also a long-time member of P.E.O., United Methodist Women, and a Girl Scout leader. She spent countless hours volunteering at the Methodist Thrift Shop. In 2018, Bill and Paula were chosen to be The Grand Marshalls in the annual 4th of July Pioneer Days Parade.