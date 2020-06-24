× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Peggy Jo Jugler, age 73, of Casper, passed away June 20, 2020 at home. Peggy was born April 15, 1947 in Lusk, Wyoming to Andrew and Ida (Hales) Martin. She graduated from Niobrara County High School in Lusk. She married James Jugler in 1965. They had two children.

Peggy worked for Natrona County School District as a custodian for many years before retiring.

She lived for many years with Bill Gregorich spending quality time together.

In addition to her parents; Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James Jugler; partner, Bill Gregorich; siblings, George Martin and Andrea Roth.

She is survived by her son, Brian Jugler; daughter, Joni (Larry Tate) Jugler; sisters, Linda Mitts, Joyce Brown, and Ramona Ray; brothers, Stan Martin, Tony Doane, and Terry Doane; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted mother and friend always available to listen and help.

Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm—7:00 pm at Newcomer Casper Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Newcomer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Casper Humane Society or American Lung Association.

To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.