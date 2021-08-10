CASPER—Peggy Ray Sauvageau was born on October 7, 1934 in Manhattan, Kansas to Ted and Velma O’Neill.

She married Gerald Sauvageau in 1975 and moved to Glenrock, Wyoming. In 1976, Peggy became a real estate agent, which she continued to pursue for over 27 years.

She was a council woman for Rolling Hills from 1988 to 2006. In 1996, at the age of 62, Peggy received a gold belt in Taekwondo.

She was a strong, independent, energetic woman who loved horses, her family, and the great outdoors. She was so very loved and will be so very greatly missed.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Gerald Sauvageau; sister, Bonnie Harbarger; children, Cindy Mason, Michelle Schott, and Kelly Winters; step-children, Monica Wales, Jamie Sauvageau, and Stacy Abraham; grandson, Jason Weik, whom she helped raise; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ginnie Dermer; and her son, Ted Weik.

Services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00pm at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, WY.