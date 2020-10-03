Penelope Ann “Penny” Aurelius

CASPER—On Saturday September 12, 2020 Penelope Ann “Penny” Aurelius, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 65.

Penny was born on June 30, 1955 in Denver, CO to Tom and Judy Aurelius. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High school in 1972. She married her high school sweetheart Nick Smith and they had two children, Heather and Jeremy. She was later married to Steve Hague with whom she had Stephanie.

She worked as a draftsman in the uranium industry eventually earning a position as an assistant landman. She enjoyed working with many wonderful coworkers, many becoming like family.

Penny had a passion for animals and a fabulous green thumb. She loved gardening and was a Master Gardener, she enjoyed horseback riding, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Penny was preceded in death by her father, Tom and younger sister, Kate.

She is survived by her mother, Judy; her three children, Heather, Jeremy, and Stephanie; her grandchildren, Kayla, Ayden, Hailey, Wyatt, Katelyn, Brynna, Maddie, and JT; her brothers, T.A. and Marc; several cousins and two nieces.