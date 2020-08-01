Penny Jo Bledsoe Biggart
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - One year ago, our Lord unexpectedly took "Our Sunshine" to be with him in Heaven on August 1, 2019.
Penny Jo is missed by her mother, Helen; sisters, Pam and Patty; "her big brother", Tom; her children, Vincent (Sara) Biggart and Robyn (Elliott) Juarez; and grandchildren, EJ, Heather, Ezra and Nadine, who were the highlight of her life.
Penny was a Wyoming Native graduating from Kelly Walsh in 1976 and attended the University of Wyoming.
After her husband James' death, Penny moved to Fort Collins to be close to her family. She worked for Safeway for 30 years.
Recently, Penny was at Red Rocks enjoying John Fogerty's "50 Year Trip".
Penny was on vacation with her children in Oregon, eagerly awaiting the birth of twin grandchildren when she became ill and passed away. We are left with so many happy memories and know someday we will be together again.
