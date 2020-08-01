× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Penny Jo Bledsoe Biggart

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - One year ago, our Lord unexpectedly took "Our Sunshine" to be with him in Heaven on August 1, 2019.

Penny Jo is missed by her mother, Helen; sisters, Pam and Patty; "her big brother", Tom; her children, Vincent (Sara) Biggart and Robyn (Elliott) Juarez; and grandchildren, EJ, Heather, Ezra and Nadine, who were the highlight of her life.

Penny was a Wyoming Native graduating from Kelly Walsh in 1976 and attended the University of Wyoming.

After her husband James' death, Penny moved to Fort Collins to be close to her family. She worked for Safeway for 30 years.

Recently, Penny was at Red Rocks enjoying John Fogerty's "50 Year Trip".

Penny was on vacation with her children in Oregon, eagerly awaiting the birth of twin grandchildren when she became ill and passed away. We are left with so many happy memories and know someday we will be together again.

To plant a tree in memory of Penny Biggart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.