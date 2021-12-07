LUSK - Percy Ray “Bud” Reed passed away peacefully at home December 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds Auditorium in Lusk.

Bud was born to Ray and Bernice Reed on September 27, 1936 in Douglas, Wyoming. He went to school first through eighth grades in Manville, Wyoming, completing school at Lusk High School. He played one season of football at the University of Wyoming before enlisting in the US Army October 10, 1956. He remained in the Army Reserves until October of 1962.

On March 29, 1959 Bud and Betty Jean Carmichael were married in Wheatland, Wyoming. Once they were married, they resided on the 77 Ranch together for the next 62 years.

Throughout his lifetime he had one sister, Donna Jean. But he was raised along with his first cousins, Walter and Bebe Reed, who he always considered life-long brothers.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Elvin Haworth; his parents, Ray and Bernice (Haworth) Reed; his sister, Donna Jean Watson; cousins, Walter and Bebe Reed; and nephew, Donald Ray Watson.

His survivors include the love of his life, Betty Jean Reed, of 62 years; niece, Judy Kay (Watson) Herz of Casper; nephew, Robert Troy Watson of Laramie; great-niece, Heidi (Herz) Cardwell of Lusk; and two great-great-nieces, Bristol and Reagan Cardwell, also of Lusk. He is also survived by many other cousins, too numerous to list.

