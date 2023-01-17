CASPER—Pete Aragon, born May 25, 1952 and passed away in his sleep December 19, 2022.

Pete was preceded in death by his father, Eli of Fairbanks, Alaska; and sister, Cynthia of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Pete is survived by his daughter, Melissa and husband, Damon; and his granddaughter, Iceleine of Edina, Minnesota; and longtime partner, Cindy Crosby of Maricopa, Arizona. Also survived by mother, Petra Sholes and sister, Juanita Olson and husband, Charlie of Rogue River, Oregon. Also four brothers, James of Casper; Al and Tony of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Bobof Farmington New Mexico.

Pete worked construction in Alaska and had many stories to tell about working on the Alyeska Pipeline and radar sites up there. Pete was also on one of the crews that helped an ice-stranded whale that was on national news make its way back out to sea. Pete loved the outdoors and did plenty of salmon fishing on the rivers of Alaska and ocean fishing at Valdez, Alaska.

Cremation has taken place and remains will be with daughter Melissa for time being. No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.