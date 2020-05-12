× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peter Nicholas “Kutch” Melissakis

CASPER—Peter “Kutch” Nicholas Melissakis, 84, of Casper died May 7, 2020, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Wheeling, W.Va., to Tony and Katherine (Fanok) Melissakis.

After graduating high school, he left West Virginia to work and attend college. While living in Tippecanoe, Ind., he joined the U.S. Navy in April 1958. He served during the Vietnam War as sonar technician petty officer first class, working as an oceanographic specialist serving aboard a nuclear submarine. He was honorably discharged May 1967.

“I’ve lived a good life and have seen the world,” he said near the end of his life.

Sixteen years ago, he moved to Casper to be closer to his uncle and aunt, Paul and Mary Holbert of Rock Springs. He worked as manager for Wyoming One Call at the Casper office, retiring several years ago.

Mr. Melissakis was a private man. He loved his family and living in Wyoming, except for the wind. He had a witty sense of humor, enjoyed chess, and was a member of the Casper Chess Club.