ST. GEORGE, UT — Peyton Isaac Hall, 18, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in St. George, Utah from an accidental fall.

Peyton was born on May 20, 2004 in Laramie, Wyoming to Bryan Hall and Candice (Johnston) Hall. Peyton moved to West Valley City, Utah in December 2004 where he later attended Valley Crest Elementary School. In July 2013, he moved to Bountiful, Utah where he attended Meadowbrook Elementary School and Bountiful Junior High School. In July 2018, Peyton moved to South Jordan, Utah where he attended Elk Ridge Middle School and Bingham High School. Peyton also attended one semester at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming during his Junior year. Peyton wrestled for Bountiful Junior High in 7th grade, and Bingham High School during his sophomore and senior years.

Peyton’s parents, Bryan and Candice, divorced in 2009. Bryan married Taralyn (Tara) Bell in December 2010, and Candice married Chris Howe in October 2012. Peyton was blessed with five siblings, Aidia Hall, Jackson Hall, Logan Hall, Blake Monroe, and James Howe.

At the time of his passing, Peyton was attending Utah Tech University as a freshman and working at Best Buy. Peyton was loved by everyone he met and was the life of the party. Everyone who knows Peyton has a “Peyton Story” that will make you smile and laugh. His energy and enthusiasm for life was infectious. Peyton loved loud music, working out, skiing, pickleball, basketball, watching sports, and anything else that involved being with his friends. Peyton’s friends and family meant the world to him, and we can never express enough love for those of you who loved him with us.

Peyton’s funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 11122 S. Black Hawk Dr., South Jordan, UT 84095 this Saturday (December 10, 2022) at 12:00pm. Viewing times are this Friday from 6-8pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:30am at the same location. Peyton’s graveside service and burial will take place immediately after the funeral service at the South Jordan City Cemetery.

We would love to hear your “Peyton Story”...including any thoughts, memories, stories, pictures, and videos…to share with Peyto’s family and friends. Please upload them at https://www.dropbox.com/request/vP65etoJY7AqDpIOYJkn