CASPER—Phillip McConahay, 71, of Casper, WY, passed November 2020. He managed his illness with strength and courage. Phil was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had his own style of faith. He was surrounded by family on his final day.

Phil is survived by children, Eric, Wendy, Jon, and Dawn; siblings, Jim, Robin, Cindy, and Russ.

He was predeceased by siblings, Pat, Phyllis, and Betty Ann.

Phil was born to Everett and Betty in Thermopolis, WY, August 1949. He played basketball in the Cowley Log Gym, helping his team win districts in basketball and football, both his Junior and Senior years. Graduating at 17, he was an adventurous prankster, tomato bombing his chief rival, Byron, and even getting caught taking outhouses for the homecoming bonfire.

Phil loved the outdoors, exploring every navigable road on the Pryors and Bighorns. “He went everywhere fast” on his motorcycle at 14, then in his 46 International and later in his blue 68 Dodge Charger.