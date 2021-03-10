 Skip to main content
Phoebe Bernice (Caldwell) Underwood
DOUGLAS—Phoebe Bernice (Caldwell) Underwood, 65, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Douglas. Funeral liturgy will be held at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Saint James Catholic Church with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as celebrant. Vigil will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Gorman Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. A reception will follow at Northgate Liquors

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

