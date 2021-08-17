SEATTLE, Wash.— Phyllis Lee Ackerman died peacefully Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Seattle, WA one month shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born, Phyllis Wiggs, in Seattle and soon moved to Spokane, WA. She received an education degree from Eastern Washington College in 1951. Phyllis taught school in Portland, OR for two years and then spent three years as a stewardess for United Airlines. She married R.J. “Bob” Ackerman in 1956 and taught school in Billings, MT before moving to Casper in 1958. Phyllis was a member of PEO and helped with the Service League for many years. After Bob died, Phyllis managed the family’s oil business for 30 years.

Phyllis was quite athletic and enjoyed skiing, golf (had a hole in one!), and tennis. She participated in the Senior Olympics in tennis and was a spectator at several international tennis tournaments. Phyllis enjoyed tap dancing as a child and took it up again in middle age. Her claim to fame is once dancing on the same stage as Donald O’Conner. Phyllis and Bob loved to travel and Phyllis continued to travel with friends and family after Bob died in 1989. She eagerly shared her love of exploring the world with her children and grandchildren. Phyllis was an avid card player, especially pan and bridge, and a supporter of Wyoming football and Casper College. Perhaps as much as travel and games, she enjoyed enriching conversations on any number of subjects. Her favorite phrase was, “Well that’s interesting. You get a point for that.” She remained eager for the next adventure and faced adversity without complaint.