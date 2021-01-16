CASPER—Phyllis Lewallen, age 96, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 at Life Care Center of Casper. She was reunited in heaven by her beloved husband of 72 years, Dale Lewallen.

Phyllis was born on June 9, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to John and Mabel Marvel. She was one of three children, with a sister, Carol and a brother, Bud. She attended Natrona County High School of Casper and graduated in 1942. Dale and Phyllis were united in marriage on October 4, 1943 in Seattle, Washington.

Phyllis was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Phyllis was well known for her fried chicken, potato salad, Boston brown bread, pies and other mouthwatering dishes. She enjoyed fishing, camping, horse-shoe pitching and bowling.

Phyllis was a secretary for NPR3 and a volunteer at Fort Caspar and the Senior Citizens Center. Phyllis enjoyed being a chairman and delivery driver for Meals on Wheels, which her mother, Mabel Marvel started in Casper. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima, charter member of the Bishops Guild and volunteer for the Mothers club at Saint Anthony’s School.

Phyllis is survived by her seven children, Kathy Hauf, Bob Lewallen (Akemi), Mike (Leslyn), Tom (Mary Sue), Greg (Renie), Ron (Tam) and Steve. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.