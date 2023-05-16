The Lord received Presbytera Despina N. Leventis, known as Des and Dessie to her friends, in the early hours of Monday, May 8, 2023. She was 90 years old.

Presbytera Despina was born on February 3, 1933, in Aliquippa, PA to Nicholas and Evangalias Metropoulos, who immigrated to America from Greece. She attended Aliquippa High School and received her Associates Degree from Robert Morris School (now Robert Morris University). She worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She was a woman of great faith and met the love of her life, Panayiotis (Peter), at her local church. Peter immigrated from Greece and followed his calling to become a Greek Orthodox Priest. They married in 1957 and had five children. Following Peter’s ordainment, she became a Presbytera and together they served six parishes throughout the country. She donated her time and administrative skills to the churches they served. She was passionate about the Philoptochos Society and was involved in educating the Parish children through Sunday School programs.

Presbytera Despina was an avid Steelers fan, an excellent cook, a devoted wife and the world’s greatest Mom. Her children, grandchildren, and family meant everything to her. She loved cooking for her family and friends and having family gatherings. She was devoted to raising her children and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. She loved each one of them unconditionally. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and just the mention of their names lifted her spirits and made her feel better as her health declined.

Presbytera Despina is pre-deceased by her parents; her brothers: Vasilis (Bill) and Dyonisios (Daniel); brother-in-law, Kostas; sister-in-law, Angeliki; nephew, John and niece, Kathy.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 65 years, Rev. Peter Leventis; children: James and his wife, Erika of La Mesa, CA, Jeanne of North Hollywood, CA, Lynn of La Mesa, CA, Nicholas and his wife, Christina of Las Vegas, NV, Arthur and his wife, Irene of South Boston, MA, grandchildren: Corey, Kayla, Jessie Kate and Sophia; a brother, Theodore (Toe) and his wife, Judy; sisters-in-law: Violet (Beba) and Carmen; a brother-in-law, Yiannis and his wife, Areagne; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 16 from 10AM to 11AM at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, CA. A funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Aliquippa, PA. The Tatalovich Funeral Home in Aliquippa, PA will have details on the Trisagion and interment services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.