CASPER — Quinten Harvey McCormick, age 53, of Casper, WY died at his home on January 1, 2023. Quinten was born on March 31, 1969 to William (Bill) McCormick and Bonita (Bonnie) Hambrick.

Quinten was a graduate from Lander Valley Highschool in 1988, where he participated in R.O.T.C and EMT training. Later, he became a paramedic for Fremont County. He moved to Casper, Wyoming where he graduated from Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy to become a Deputy Sheriff in Casper in the early 90’s. This is when he met his future bride and mother of his children. They moved to Farmington, New Mexico where he became a corrections officer. When he moved back to Casper, Wyoming he was a Juvenile Corrections Officer. Later in life, Quinten worked in private security and Healthcare.

Quinten will be remembered for being a loving father, a devoted Christian, for his love of politics and his undying love of ketchup.

Quinten was preceded in death by his mother, Bonita (Bonnie) Hambrick; his uncle, George McCormick; his brother, David Hambrick; his grandma, Edith Stout and grandpa, Gerald Stout; his grandma, Evelyn McCormick; grandpa, John McCormick; also his uncle, Charles McCormick.

Survivors include his father, William (Bill) McCormick; his aunt, Irene Knudsen; his aunt, Dorthy McCarty; his aunt, Eileen Miller; his sister, Donna Maynard; his brother, Stephen Vincent; his children: Jana Addleman, Sara, Cody, and Justen McCormick; as well as seven grandchildren.

Services will be held at Hudson’s Funeral Home at 11 am on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander Wyoming 82520.

