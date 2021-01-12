EVANSTON—Rachel Denise (Walker) Johnson was born November 21, 1974 in Casper, WY to Harold and Jean Walker. She was taken from us January 1, 2021. Rachel lived in Casper from birth until her senior year in 1992; then moved to Texas with her family. Eventually, Rachel moved back to Wyoming in 2005 for the remainder of her life.
She studied at Casper College and Western Wyoming earning an Associate Degree in General Studies. But most of all, she loved learning of strange and unique things in our world.
Rachel had many adventures in her employment. She had been a secretary, teacher, CNA, and held various medical positions. At the time of her passing she was a property manager in Evanston.
She had been a member of Ester Chapter #9 Order of Eastern Star since 2017.
Rachel often drew people to her without fail, in other words, making new friends was no challenge for her. She was a gamer and developed many lifelong friends around the world. Although they never met face to face, they did heart to heart. To them and many more, Rachel (Dearest Sugar) was a wonderful friend with a beautiful spirit; outspoken, unique, strong willed, and one in a million.
Rachel was always a fierce advocate for animals and people from all walks of life. She was not afraid to challenge hypocrisy and injustice. Rachel loved her big family in all its parts. The loves of her life are her two beautiful daughters and young granddaughter. All her family adored Rachel in return.
Rachel is survived by her daughters, Madisyn and Alana Johnson; granddaughter, Haidyn; mother, Jean Walker; sisters, Kimmy Walker and her boyfriend Chauncey Mauch, Kelly Rasnake and her husband Josh, Kayla Pile and her husband Tim; brothers, Mike Walker and wife Amy, and Casey Walker and wife Kristina; nephews, Ethan and Evan; nieces, Haylie, Juliana, Kendall, Britney, Marissa and soon Kennedy; William “Will” Wilde a companion and friend who loved her daughters as his own; Jerry (Cooper) Goodman Madisyn’s significant other.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold L Walker.
Rachel influenced all our lives with her light and love. She will forever be a part of our hearts, mind and soul.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rachel’s name to the American Diabetes Association or the ASPCA organization for abused animals.
A memorial will be held Friday, January 15th from 1pm to 3pm at Crandall’s in Evanston, Wyoming. Afterwards we would like to celebrate Rachel, and anyone who would like to join is welcome. We will meet 3pm at Suds restaurant upstairs, at 1012 Main St. Evanston.
To leave a message for the family please visit www.crandallfhevanston.com.