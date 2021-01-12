EVANSTON—Rachel Denise (Walker) Johnson was born November 21, 1974 in Casper, WY to Harold and Jean Walker. She was taken from us January 1, 2021. Rachel lived in Casper from birth until her senior year in 1992; then moved to Texas with her family. Eventually, Rachel moved back to Wyoming in 2005 for the remainder of her life.

She studied at Casper College and Western Wyoming earning an Associate Degree in General Studies. But most of all, she loved learning of strange and unique things in our world.

Rachel had many adventures in her employment. She had been a secretary, teacher, CNA, and held various medical positions. At the time of her passing she was a property manager in Evanston.

She had been a member of Ester Chapter #9 Order of Eastern Star since 2017.

Rachel often drew people to her without fail, in other words, making new friends was no challenge for her. She was a gamer and developed many lifelong friends around the world. Although they never met face to face, they did heart to heart. To them and many more, Rachel (Dearest Sugar) was a wonderful friend with a beautiful spirit; outspoken, unique, strong willed, and one in a million.