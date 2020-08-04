× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Long time Casper resident Ralph W. “Dub” Darnall, Jr., age 89, passed away on July 29, 2020 at the Edgewood Meadow Wind in Casper. Dub was born on November 26, 1930 in Casper and lived most of his life here. He was the first child born to Ralph W. and Vera Darnall. He graduated from NCHS in 1949. There is a saying by Will Rogers, “strangers are just friends I haven’t met!” That is a wonderful description of Dub. He made friends with everyone he met and had many acquaintances with the people of Casper. He also always had a story to tell you whatever the occasion.

Dub was a member of the Casper fire department for over 38 years, going from what he called a “plug Catcher” to Battalion Chief. He also worked for the Natrona County Roads & Bridges department for several years before fully retiring. After graduating from NCHS he joined the Wyoming National Guard in Casper and served for nine years.

Dub’s favorite hobby was racing and repairing motorcycles. During his early years he went all over the state racing his TR 6 motorcycle at what was called TT scrambles. He also raced stock cars and belonged to the “Dragoon’s” car club. Thanks to Andrea, Karen and Tommy for their invaluable support during his final years.

Dub was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph W. and Vera Darnall; one brother, Donald; and his son, Matthew.