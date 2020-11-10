CASPER—Long time Casper resident, Ralph W. Myers, 90, passed away peacefully November 3, 2020. He was born September 14, 1930 in Midwest, WY to William and Virginia Holmes Myers. He was the third of four children: Marguerite, Helen, Ralph, and George. The family moved to Casper in 1933 where Ralph attended Jefferson School and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1948. He was drafted during the Korean Conflict and served in the U.S. Army 1951-1953. After serving in the Army at Fort Bliss, TX Ralph attended Casper College and the University of Wyoming where he earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Ralph married Coralie Jurjens in 1955. Early in their marriage they lived in Laramie, Bairoil, Ft. Morgan and Linch, where they developed lifelong friendships.

Ralph and Coralie returned to Casper in 1964 where they raised their two daughters, Debbie and Diane. Ralph was a wonderful husband and father, who provided his family with rich experiences in their explorations of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountains. They pulled their trailer, Wiggles, to many fishing holes and scenic camps. The family enjoy many happy memories of their adventures. Ralph and Coralie shared a wonderful 65 years together.