CASPER - Ramona T. (King) Bowdish, 83, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Casper. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Relief Society Room at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2627 E. 7th St. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Highland Cemetery.