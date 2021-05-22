CASPER—Ramona Tamayo (King) Bowdish, 83, passed away May 18, 2021in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren in Casper, Wyoming.
Ramona was born on December 5, 1937 in Granite Canyon, Wyoming to Joseph and Angela (Landeros) Tamayo. Her parents came to the United States from Mexico in pursuit of a better life.
She was the second oldest of 14 children. Her childhood was one with humble beginnings as the family would call a 66 year old retired boxcar, purchased for $85 in 1953, placed on a patch of land on the outside of Cheyenne their home. Full of love and family, Boxcar 57 would take on a life of its own being the location of endless family gatherings. It is now being restored to its original history filled condition, but will always be a reminder of family roots planted.
Ramona had one of the biggest hearts and often found herself giving a helping hand, lending an ear to listen or providing a table to eat at to anyone in need; something that undoubtedly was learned by her mother Angela’s example.
Ramona was the loving mother to Carolyn King (Lyle), Carla King, Charlet King, Christina Collingwood, Connie and Jack Tescher, Chandra and Sam Daniels, Michael Hansen, and Alfredo Santistevan, III (Samantha). Ramona was loved unconditionally by her children, as well as her 28 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Ramona was married to Edward Bowdish for more than 30 years. They enjoyed a life of outdoor adventures and travel. They spent most of their married life living in Rock Springs, Wyoming where they both worked. After they retired they moved back to Casper to be closer to family.
Ramona’s personal journey with her faith led her to try various churches. The search ended when she found her home in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church and the lifelong friendships that came with it were often the support system that she could rely on while she was a single mother living far away from her family. She made sure it came full circle by providing home cooked meals to the traveling missionaries and visiting teachers as well as during her time spent in the Relief Society.
Over the years Ramona wore many hats when it came to providing for her family. From being a homemaker taking in ironing and laundry side jobs and selling her famous Mexican food, to being a bi-lingual customer service rep at Gibson’s, K Mart, Casper Cake and Donut, as well as a translator for US citizenship applicants, or working night security at Amoco Refinery. Her last job that she spent more than 20 years before eventually retiring was at the Youth Crisis Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Where she would use her life experiences to help teens and families rebuild relationships.
Ramona was also part of the musical duo “Ramona and Tom”. She was in the band for more than ten years playing the guitar, tambourine, maracas, keyboard, and sharing lead vocals. Music was a big part of her life and was one of her favorite things to share with her loved ones.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; father, Joseph; mother, Angela; her twin sister, Maria De La Luz; brothers, Guadalupe, Bruce, and Steve; her uncle, Fidencio Landeros; and her grandchildren, Brandy and Isaiah.
Ramona is survived by her eight children, 26 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Helen, Delores, Mary, Carmen, Teresa, and Josephine; brothers, Antonio, John, and Tommy; and countless nieces and nephews. All of whom will miss visiting, singing, dancing, and holding hands with her, but ultimately take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with loved ones.
Services, conducted by Bishop Devin Cassity, will be held Thursday, May 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2627 E. 7th St., in Casper. A viewing will be in the Relief Society Room at 11:00 a.m. Service starts at 12:00 p.m. followed by interment held at 1:00 p.m. located at the 12th street entrance at Highland Cemetery in Casper, WY.