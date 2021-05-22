Ramona Tamayo (King) Bowdish

Ramona was married to Edward Bowdish for more than 30 years. They enjoyed a life of outdoor adventures and travel. They spent most of their married life living in Rock Springs, Wyoming where they both worked. After they retired they moved back to Casper to be closer to family.

Ramona’s personal journey with her faith led her to try various churches. The search ended when she found her home in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church and the lifelong friendships that came with it were often the support system that she could rely on while she was a single mother living far away from her family. She made sure it came full circle by providing home cooked meals to the traveling missionaries and visiting teachers as well as during her time spent in the Relief Society.

Over the years Ramona wore many hats when it came to providing for her family. From being a homemaker taking in ironing and laundry side jobs and selling her famous Mexican food, to being a bi-lingual customer service rep at Gibson’s, K Mart, Casper Cake and Donut, as well as a translator for US citizenship applicants, or working night security at Amoco Refinery. Her last job that she spent more than 20 years before eventually retiring was at the Youth Crisis Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Where she would use her life experiences to help teens and families rebuild relationships.