SPEARFISH, S.D.—Randalei “Randi” Ellis, 67, of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Randi was born November 14, 1952 in Casper, WY to Lloyd Dean and Evelyn (Weber) Cureton. After graduating from Natrona County High School, Randi moved to Missouri where she met and married Robert Nathan Ellis of Elvins, MO. Upon returning to Casper the couple was blessed with two children, Robert and Jamie.

Randi graduated from the University of Wyoming (UW) in 1987 with a Master’s degree in Accounting. After graduation, she taught at UW for several years before accepting a position as Associate Professor at Black Hills Status University (BHSU) in Spearfish, SD. Randi also held positions as the Director of Business and Tourism and Treasurer of the Small Business Institute at BHSU. Randi retired from BHSU in 2008 at which time she and her husband Robert went on to spend their summers as campground hosts at Rocky Point Recreation Area in Belle Fourche, SD.