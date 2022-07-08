CASPER — Randall (Randy) Curtis Cross, age 50, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2022 at the age of 50 in Casper, WY. He was born December 13, 1971 in Rock Springs, WY to Ella Marie and Frank Cross. He is preceded to heaven by his mother, Ella Marie Cross.

He is survived by his father, Frank Cross, his siblings: Bryan Cross and Shelly Tygard. He is also survived by his wife, Colleen Cross and his children: James Allen Cross and Geneeva Miriam Cross.

The memorial service will be held at Boyd Avenue Baptist Church on July 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Please send sympathy cards/flowers to 3309 Valley Hi Ave, # A, Colorado Springs, CO, 80910.