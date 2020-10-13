Randolph Phillip “Randy” George

LARAMIE - Funeral services will be held for Randolph Phillip “Randy” George, 66, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Lucas Kazlmiro Simango officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Luncheon following at the Douglas Community Club, all are welcome. Open visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Randy George died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Laramie, Wyoming of natural causes.

Randy was born Monday, May 10, 1954 in Douglas, Wyoming the son of Charles Edward and Norma Lee (Lundberg) George. He was reared and educated in Douglas in a big family with three brothers and two sisters.

He enjoyed riding horses, swimming at the Plunge, and playing golf with his brothers' aka “Hughie, Douie and Louie”. He enjoyed cattle drives with the Werner family. Randy served as an altar boy in the Catholic Church.

Randy has always been involved in sports, music, and school activities. He followed in his father's footsteps and played the trombone in the band. He was involved in the National Honor Society and various clubs. He lettered all four years of high school in basketball, golf, and football.